Dark Star Minerals Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Dark Star Minerals, Inc. ( (TSE:BATT) ) has provided an announcement.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. has successfully completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $340,000. The proceeds will be used for exploration of the company’s current properties and general working capital, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market position in the rare earth minerals sector.

More about Dark Star Minerals, Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex.

Average Trading Volume: 220,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.54M

