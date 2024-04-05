DarioHealth Raises CFO Zvi Ben-David’s Salary and Bonus Potential

DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has shared an update.

DarioHealth Corp. has recently upped the financial stakes for its Chief Financial Officer, Zvi Ben-David, boosting his annual salary to a solid $350,000. On top of that, he retains the chance to score a bonus of up to 40% of his base pay, with an added sweetener of a possible one-time cash bonus reaching $100,000, all hinging on meeting specific performance goals set by the company’s Compensation Committee.

