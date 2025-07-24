Darco Water Technologies Faces Share Transfer Notice from InfraCo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Darco Water Technologies Ltd. ( (SG:BLR) ) has provided an announcement.

Darco Water Technologies Ltd. has received a notice from InfraCo VietAqua Pte. Ltd. to exercise a put option for the sale and transfer of shares in Darco InfraCo Vietnam Water Pte. Ltd. The company is currently seeking legal advice on this matter and advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities, promising further updates as developments occur.

Darco Water Technologies Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates in the water treatment industry, focusing on providing solutions and services for water and wastewater management. The company is involved in various projects and partnerships to enhance water infrastructure and technology.

