Daqo New Energy Reports Q3 2025 Financial Turnaround

Daqo New Energy ( (DQ) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a prominent manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, primarily serving the global solar photovoltaic (PV) industry. Known for its cost-effective production processes, the company plays a crucial role in the solar energy supply chain.

In the third quarter of 2025, Daqo New Energy reported significant financial improvements, driven by a rebound in polysilicon prices and increased sales volume. The company achieved a revenue of $244.6 million, a substantial rise from the previous quarter, and reported a positive EBITDA of $45.8 million, marking a turnaround from a negative EBITDA in the second quarter.

Key financial highlights include a sharp increase in polysilicon sales volume to 42,406 metric tons and a reduction in production costs, with the average cash cost dropping to $4.54 per kilogram. Despite a net loss of $14.9 million, this was a marked improvement from the previous quarter’s loss. The company also strengthened its financial position with a total cash and investment balance of $2.21 billion.

Looking ahead, Daqo New Energy is optimistic about the ongoing recovery in the solar PV industry. The company plans to increase its production volume in the fourth quarter, aiming for a yearly total of up to 124,000 metric tons. With a strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives in place, Daqo is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the solar energy sector.

