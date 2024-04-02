Daqo New Energy Proposes Hefty Cash Dividend

Daqo New Energy (DQ) has released an update.

Daqo New Energy Corp., a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the solar PV industry, announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo plans to distribute a cash dividend representing 15.50% of its 2023 net profit to shareholders. The total proposed dividend amounts to RMB 893,308,292, pending approval at the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting. This move, along with share repurchases made in the same year, signifies the company’s strategy to return around 20.01% of its net profit to its shareholders, showcasing a strong financial performance.

