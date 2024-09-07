Daniel F. Ramos Resigns from First Northern Board

First Northern Community Bancorp ( (FNRN) ) has shared an update.

Daniel F. Ramos has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of First Northern Community Bancorp and First Northern Bank, effective September 5, 2024, due to personal reasons requiring him to dedicate more time to his business responsibilities. His departure is not linked to any disputes regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

