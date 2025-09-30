Danaos Corporation Expands Fleet and Revenue Backlog with New Orders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 30, 2025, Danaos Corporation announced an addition of $304 million to its contracted revenue backlog and the order of two new containerships. The new orders are part of Danaos’ strategy to modernize its fleet and strengthen its position in the global containership market. The new vessels, to be delivered in 2027, will feature eco-friendly technology and comply with the latest international emission standards. This expansion increases Danaos’ total contracted cash operating revenues to $3.6 billion and enhances its earnings and cash flow visibility, with nearly full charter coverage for 2025 and significant coverage for 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (DAC) stock is a Buy with a $109.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Danaos stock, see the DAC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DAC is a Outperform.

Danaos Corporation’s stock is rated highly due to its strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and balance sheet strength, despite challenges in cash flow. The technical indicators show bullish momentum, and the valuation metrics suggest the stock is undervalued. The earnings call provided a balanced view, with strong contracted revenue and financial stability offset by increased costs and decreased EPS.

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels, with a fleet of 74 container vessels and 18 under construction, aggregating a total of 620,041 TEUs. The company also recently expanded into the dry bulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels. Danaos charters its container vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters and is known for its efficient operational standards and environmental controls. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘DAC’.

