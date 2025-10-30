Dana Holding Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Dana Holding Corp ( (DAN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dana Holding Corp presented to its investors.

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of propulsion and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machines, operating across various mobility markets. In its latest earnings report, Dana announced solid financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in net income and a raised full-year profit guidance. Key highlights include sales of $1.9 billion, a net income of $13 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $162 million, reflecting a significant improvement in margins. The company also reported substantial cost savings and continued progress on its Off-Highway business sale, expected to close in late Q4 2025. Looking ahead, Dana’s management remains optimistic, anticipating continued cost savings and operational improvements to drive profitability, with expectations for a strong adjusted EBITDA margin in the upcoming quarters.

