Damai Entertainment Holdings Announces Upcoming AGM and Share Issuance Plans

Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 14, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address key agenda items including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval to grant directors the authority to issue additional shares, which could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing its capital base.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1060) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.60 price target.

Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alibaba Pictures Group Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and operates within the entertainment industry. The company focuses on film production, distribution, and related entertainment services.

Average Trading Volume: 450,580,731

Current Market Cap: HK$37.94B



