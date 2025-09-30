Dalmia Bharat Sugar Wins Major Litigation, Quashing INR 120 Crore Demands

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd. ( (IN:DALMIASUG) ) is now available.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited announced a favorable outcome in a long-standing litigation case concerning annual compensation for surface rights related to a mining lease. The Madras High Court quashed demands totaling INR 120 Crore, significantly impacting the company’s financial obligations and potentially enhancing its market position.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited is a prominent entity in the sugar industry, focusing on the production of sugar and related products. It is part of the Dalmia Bharat Group and operates primarily in India, with its registered office located in Tamil Nadu.

