Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. ( (IN:DALBHARAT) ) has issued an update.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. has announced acquisitions through its subsidiaries, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited and Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Limited, to enhance its renewable energy capabilities. The acquisitions involve stakes in solar power projects in Tamil Nadu, with a total investment of Rs. 7.8 Crore, aimed at sourcing solar power as a captive consumer. These strategic moves align with the company’s sustainability goals and are expected to strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is a prominent player in the cement industry, known for its focus on sustainable and renewable energy solutions. The company is committed to achieving RE 100 by 2030 and becoming carbon negative by 2040, reflecting its dedication to environmental sustainability.

