Dalata Hotel Group’s Acquisition by Pandox Approved by Court

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) has provided an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has received court approval for a scheme of arrangement, facilitating its acquisition by Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited, a subsidiary of Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS. This acquisition will result in the delisting of Dalata shares from Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, with the transaction expected to be finalized by November 2025. The move is anticipated to significantly impact Dalata’s market positioning and operations, as it transitions under new ownership, potentially affecting stakeholders and future business strategies.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC is a prominent player in the hospitality industry, primarily offering hotel accommodations and related services. The company focuses on operating hotels across Ireland and the UK, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

