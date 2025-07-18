Dalata Hotel Group Sees Change in Major Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a change in its major shareholdings, with UBS Group AG, through its subsidiary UBS AG, crossing a 3% voting rights threshold. This notification reflects a voluntary disclosure at the subsidiary level, indicating a slight increase in UBS’s voting rights from 3.16% to 3.34%, which could influence Dalata’s shareholder dynamics and potentially impact future corporate decisions.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and ownership. The company is known for providing accommodation services and is a significant player in the hotel sector, primarily targeting the Irish and UK markets.

