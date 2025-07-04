Dalata Hotel Group Sees Change in Major Shareholding

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) just unveiled an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. reducing its voting rights in the company to below 4%. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a decrease from a previous position of 4.75% to 3.51%, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates within the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and operation. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of hotels across Ireland and the UK, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

For detailed information about DAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue