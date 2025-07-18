Dalata Hotel Group Announces Major Voting Rights Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) has provided an announcement.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, with Eiendomsspar AS, a Norwegian company, now holding a 9.81% stake in the company. This development follows an agreement with a third party to adopt a long-term common policy towards the management of Dalata, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and operations. It is known for its range of hotels and accommodations, primarily targeting the Irish and UK markets.

