Daiwabo Holdings Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Rising IT Demand

An update from Daiwabo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3107) ) is now available.

Daiwabo Holdings Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to increased demand in its IT Infrastructure Distribution Business. This demand is driven by corporate customers and government projects, including the GIGA School Phase II, and expected replacement demand for PCs following the end of support for Windows 10. The revisions indicate significant growth in net sales and profits, highlighting the company’s strengthened market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Daiwabo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Daiwabo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the IT infrastructure distribution industry, providing products and services primarily to corporate customers in the services, manufacturing, and retail sectors. The company also engages with government agencies, particularly through local public projects and educational initiatives like the GIGA School program.

Average Trading Volume: 286,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen268.9B

