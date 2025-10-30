Daiwa Securities Reports on Capital Adequacy and Leverage Ratios

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Daiwa ( (JP:8601) ) is now available.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has released its report on the consolidated capital adequacy ratio and leverage ratio as of June 30, 2025, in compliance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This report highlights the company’s soundness in management, indicating a stable financial position and adherence to regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting its strategic objectives.

More about Daiwa

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering securities and investment banking services. The company focuses on providing a wide range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients, with a strong presence in the Japanese market and a growing international footprint.

Average Trading Volume: 5,228,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1601B

