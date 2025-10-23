Daiwa House Logistics Trust to Release Q3 2025 Business Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Daiwa House Logistics Trust ( (SG:DHLU) ) has shared an update.

Daiwa House Logistics Trust announced that its business update for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2025, will be released on November 12, 2025, before trading hours. This update is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the trust’s operational performance and market positioning, potentially impacting investor decisions and the trust’s standing in the logistics real estate market.

Daiwa House Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust established under the laws of Singapore, managed by Daiwa House Asset Management Asia Pte. Ltd. The trust focuses on logistics properties, providing investment opportunities in the logistics real estate sector.

