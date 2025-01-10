Daito Pharmaceutical Announces Stock Split to Boost Liquidity

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4577) ) has issued an update.

Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced a stock split to enhance stock liquidity and attract a broader investor base aligned with its growth strategy. The stock split, effective June 1, 2025, involves doubling the number of issued shares, with an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation reflecting the increased share authorization.

Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of medicinal products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in the financial market.

YTD Price Performance: -3.83%

Average Trading Volume: 24,028

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen30.84B

