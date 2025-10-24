DAISUE CONSTRUCTION Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DAISUE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ( (JP:1814) ) has provided an announcement.

DAISUE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. has announced significant upward revisions to its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company attributes these positive changes to higher-than-expected order intake, steady construction progress, improved profitability, and reduced administrative expenses, indicating a strong operational performance and promising outlook for stakeholders.

DAISUE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. operates in the construction industry, focusing on delivering construction services and projects. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its robust market presence in Japan.

