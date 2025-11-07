Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group Reports Robust Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7327) ) has shared an announcement.
Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. reported significant growth in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with ordinary income increasing by 48.2% and ordinary profit by 56.8% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a stock split and dividend payments, reflecting its strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7327) stock is a Buy with a Yen1669.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7327 Stock Forecast page.
More about Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc.
Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, providing a range of financial products and services. The company is focused on enhancing its market position and delivering value to its stakeholders.
Average Trading Volume: 734,251
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen409.7B
