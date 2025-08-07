Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group Reports Improved Capital Adequacy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7327) ).

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. reported an improvement in its capital adequacy ratio for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, indicating a stronger financial position. The consolidated capital adequacy ratio increased to 11.05%, reflecting enhanced owner’s equity and a reduction in risk assets, which suggests a positive impact on the company’s financial stability and potential for growth.

More about Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc.

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and focuses on maintaining strong financial health through effective capital management.

Average Trading Volume: 179,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen345.8B

