Daikokutenbussan Completes Treasury Share Acquisition to Enhance Capital Efficiency

Daikokutenbussan Co ( (JP:2791) ) has shared an announcement.

Daikokutenbussan Co., Ltd. has completed the purchase of 437,300 treasury shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system, ToSTNeT-3. This move was prompted by the need to manage the sale of shares by Ms. Kimiko Oga, intended to cover inheritance tax obligations, and aims to mitigate the impact on the company’s stock supply and demand while enhancing capital efficiency.

More about Daikokutenbussan Co

Daikokutenbussan Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the acquisition and management of treasury shares to maintain capital efficiency and respond to changes in the business environment.

Average Trading Volume: 59,059

Current Market Cap: Yen93.23B

