Daikoku Denki Expands Cultural Business with Strategic Acquisition

An announcement from Daikoku Denki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6430) ) is now available.

Daikoku Denki Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Hakone Glass Forest Resort Co., Ltd., will acquire the cultural business of Ukai Co., Ltd. through an absorption-type split. This strategic move aims to expand Daikoku Denki’s tourism and cultural business areas, enhancing the value and revenue-generating capabilities of the Hakone Glass Forest Museum, a unique Venetian glass museum in Japan. The transaction is part of Daikoku Denki’s mid-term business plan to build a sustainable revenue base and contribute to regional cultural preservation.

More about Daikoku Denki Co., Ltd.

Daikoku Denki Co., Ltd. operates in the technology and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on providing gaming and amusement products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 85,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen33.47B

