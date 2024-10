Daiken Co., Ltd. (JP:5900) has released an update.

Daiken Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in operating profit by 68.2% and ordinary profit by 57.2% for the quarter ending August 2024, compared to the previous year. Net sales slightly increased by 0.8%, while overall profit fell by 49.8%. The company’s total assets decreased slightly, but its capital adequacy ratio improved to 83.8%.

