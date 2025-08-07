Daiichikosho Revises Fiscal Year 2026 Performance Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7458) ) is now available.

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. has revised its performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to anticipated gains from the sale of non-current assets, resulting in an increase in profit attributable to owners of parent. This adjustment reflects a strategic move to enhance financial outcomes, potentially impacting shareholder value positively.

More about Daiichikosho Co., Ltd.

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on karaoke equipment and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 337,731

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen178.7B

