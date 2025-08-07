Daiichikosho Reports Q1 Sales Growth and Announces Commemorative Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7458) ) has shared an announcement.

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. reported a 9.9% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, despite a decline in operating profit by 8.6%. The company announced a commemorative dividend for its 55th anniversary, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows a modest increase in net sales and ordinary profit, reflecting stable growth expectations.

More about Daiichikosho Co., Ltd.

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on karaoke systems and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its market-leading karaoke equipment and services.

Average Trading Volume: 337,731

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen178.7B

