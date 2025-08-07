Daiichikosho Announces Commemorative Dividend for 55th Anniversary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7458) ) has issued an update.

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, in celebration of its 55th anniversary. The company will pay a commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share, in addition to the ordinary dividend, resulting in a total year-end dividend of 39 yen per share and an annual dividend of 67 yen per share, reflecting its appreciation for stakeholder support.

More about Daiichikosho Co., Ltd.

Daiichikosho Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on karaoke equipment and services. The company is known for its DAM karaoke systems and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 337,731

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen178.7B

