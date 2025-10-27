Daiichi Sankyo’s Promising Phase 1b Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Daiichi Sankyo Company is conducting a Phase 1b study titled A Phase 1b, Multicenter, Open-Label Study of Valemetostat Tosylate in Combination With DXd ADCs in Subjects With Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of valemetostat tosylate combined with DXd ADCs in patients with advanced solid tumors, which is significant for developing new cancer treatments.

The study tests the combination of valemetostat tosylate, an oral drug, with T-DXd and Dato-DXd, both administered via IV infusion every three weeks. These interventions target various advanced cancers, including breast, gastric, and lung cancers, aiming to improve treatment outcomes.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It involves dose escalation and expansion phases to determine the recommended dose for further studies.

The study began on January 29, 2024, with the latest update on October 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research and potential future developments.

The study’s progress may positively influence Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance, as successful outcomes could enhance their oncology portfolio. Investors should watch for updates, considering the competitive landscape in cancer treatment development.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

