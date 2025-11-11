Daihen Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance and Raises Dividend Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Daihen Corporation ( (JP:6622) ).

Daihen Corporation reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 9.5% and operating profit rising by 36.9% compared to the previous year. The company has also revised its dividend forecast upwards, reflecting confidence in its ongoing financial stability and growth prospects, which could positively impact stakeholders and enhance its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6622) stock is a Buy with a Yen11200.00 price target.

More about Daihen Corporation

Daihen Corporation operates in the industrial manufacturing sector, focusing on products such as transformers, power distribution equipment, and welding machines. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges, indicating a strong presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 169,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen221.7B

