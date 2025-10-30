Daido Steel Revises Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Daido Steel Co ( (JP:5471) ) has provided an update.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated financial results forecast, which was previously undetermined, due to recent operating trends and factors such as U.S. tariffs and raw material prices. The company now projects a revenue of 565,000 million yen and a profit attributable to owners of 23,500 million yen, reflecting a decrease compared to the previous fiscal year’s results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5471) stock is a Buy with a Yen1489.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daido Steel Co stock, see the JP:5471 Stock Forecast page.

More about Daido Steel Co

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. operates within the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of specialty steel products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 670,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen288.7B

Learn more about 5471 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue