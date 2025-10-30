Daido Steel Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Daido Steel Co ( (JP:5471) ) has issued an announcement.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue by 0.4% compared to the previous year. The company experienced a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 6.5%, despite a decline in adjusted operating profit by 10.6%. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicates a decrease in revenue and profits, reflecting challenging market conditions. The company also announced an increase in interim dividends and a revision to its dividend forecast, highlighting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, primarily engaged in the steel industry. The company focuses on producing specialty steels and related products, catering to various industrial sectors.

