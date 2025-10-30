Daido Steel Exceeds Financial Forecasts for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Daido Steel Co ( (JP:5471) ) has issued an announcement.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of 2025, with significant increases in revenue and profit compared to forecasts. This performance was driven by higher demand for ship valves and heavy rare earth-free magnets, alongside favorable currency exchange rates and cost-cutting measures, positioning the company strongly in its market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5471) stock is a Buy with a Yen1489.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daido Steel Co stock, see the JP:5471 Stock Forecast page.

More about Daido Steel Co

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange. The company specializes in producing steel products, including valves for ships and heavy rare earth-free magnets, catering to various industrial demands.

Average Trading Volume: 670,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen288.7B

Find detailed analytics on 5471 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue