Daido Steel Co. Revises Shareholder Return Policy and Dividend Forecast

The latest update is out from Daido Steel Co ( (JP:5471) ).

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. announced a change in its shareholder return policy, aiming to enhance returns and improve capital efficiency by setting a minimum dividend on equity (DOE) and considering share buybacks. The company also revised its dividend forecast, increasing the interim dividend to 22 yen per share and setting a new annual dividend forecast of 49 yen per share, reflecting the new policy effective from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on providing stable profit returns to shareholders. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

