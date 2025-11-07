DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings Forecast and Announces Share Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1980) ) has provided an announcement.

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. announced a revision of its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, driven by an increase in orders received, particularly from large-scale overseas projects. The company also plans a share split and amendments to its Articles of Incorporation, which are expected to enhance profitability and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1980) stock is a Buy with a Yen7273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:1980 Stock Forecast page.

More about DAI-DAN Co., Ltd.

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on providing comprehensive engineering services. The company specializes in electrical, air conditioning, and plumbing installations, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 216,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen306.2B

