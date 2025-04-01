Dada Nexus to Go Private in Merger with JD.com Subsidiaries

Dada Nexus ( (DADA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, Dada Nexus Limited announced a definitive agreement for a ‘going private’ transaction through a merger with JD Sunflower Investment Limited and JD Sunflower Merger Sub Limited, both subsidiaries of JD.com. The merger will result in Dada becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of JD.com, with each American Depository Share being exchanged for $2.0 in cash. The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, offers a 42% premium over the January 24, 2025, closing price and will see Dada delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The merger is backed by JD.com International Limited’s cash contribution, and the company’s board has recommended shareholder approval.

More about Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited is China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. It operates JD NOW, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada NOW, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company’s two platforms are interconnected and mutually beneficial, enhancing delivery experiences and order volumes.

YTD Price Performance: 39.10%

Average Trading Volume: 1,964,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $479.5M

For a thorough assessment of DADA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue