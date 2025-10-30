Dabur India Releases Q2 FY 2025-26 Financial Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dabur India Limited ( (IN:DABUR) ) has shared an update.

Dabur India Limited announced the availability of an audio recording of its Investors’ Conference Call, following the release of its Q2 FY 2025-26 financial results. This move is part of Dabur’s commitment to transparency and effective communication with its stakeholders, reflecting its strategic focus on maintaining investor confidence and enhancing its industry positioning.

Dabur India Limited is a prominent player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, known for its wide range of products in health care, personal care, and food segments. The company has a strong market presence in India and is expanding its reach globally.

