Da Sen Holdings Sees Revenue Surge and Profit Turnaround

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd (HK:1580) has released an update.

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd reported a significant financial turnaround for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue surging by 54.8% to RMB16.6 million and a shift from a loss to a profit before tax of RMB0.4 million. The company also improved its earnings per share from a loss of RMB0.03 to a profit of RMB0.07, although no interim dividend was declared. This performance highlights a promising recovery and potential growth for shareholders.

