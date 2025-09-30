Da Sen Holdings Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd ( (HK:1580) ) has provided an announcement.

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its established committees. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Wong Ben serving as the executive director. The announcement highlights the leadership structure and the specific roles of directors within the audit, nomination, remuneration, and risk management committees, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

