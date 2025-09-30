Da Sen Holdings Announces AGM Results with Key Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd ( (HK:1580) ) has shared an update.

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025, where all resolutions were passed except for the re-election of Mr. Zhang Ayang as an executive director. The meeting saw unanimous approval for the financial statements, re-election of other directors, and granting of mandates to the board for share issuance and repurchase. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s current governance and strategic direction, potentially reinforcing its market position and operational stability.

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the manufacturing sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing a range of products and services, although specific details about its market focus or primary products are not provided in the announcement.

