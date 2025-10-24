D3 Energy Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

D3 Energy Limited ( (AU:D3E) ) has provided an announcement.

D3 Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth, WA. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Gregory Columbus, approval of a 7.1A Mandate for issuing equity securities, and the approval of the maximum number of securities under the Employee Securities Incentive Plan. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic planning, impacting shareholder interests and company operations.

More about D3 Energy Limited

Average Trading Volume: 164,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

