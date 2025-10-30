D3 Energy Advances Production Plans and Expands Asset Base

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

D3 Energy Limited ( (AU:D3E) ) just unveiled an update.

D3 Energy Limited announced significant progress in its operations, including the formal acceptance of its Production Right Application by the South African Petroleum Agency, marking a key step towards production at its ER315 permit. The company also reported successful re-testing of the RBD10 well, confirming unique reservoir characteristics and increased flow rates. Additionally, D3 Energy has expanded its asset base by acquiring two permits in the Arckaringa Basin, South Australia, and is actively seeking partners for exploration, enhancing its market visibility by commencing trading on the US-based OTCQX Best Market.

More about D3 Energy Limited

D3 Energy Limited is an energy company focused on the exploration and development of critical gas assets, including helium and hydrogen. The company operates primarily in South Africa and Australia, with a strategic focus on the ER315 permit in South Africa’s Free State Province and the Arckaringa Basin in South Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 143,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.17M

