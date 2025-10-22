D-Wave Quantum Launches Seminars in Italy for Q-Alliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ).

On October 22, 2025, D-Wave Quantum Inc. announced a series of seminars in Italy to promote annealing quantum computing awareness among universities, as part of the Q-Alliance. This initiative supports the Italian government’s strategic framework for digital and quantum technologies, with plans to develop a quantum computing facility in Lombardy. D-Wave has secured a €10M contract for a D-Wave Advantage2TM annealing quantum computer, ensuring accessibility for Italy’s scientific community. The seminars, initially held at Università dell’Insubria and Università della Svizzera Italiana, aim to educate young researchers through scholarships, internships, and training programs, thereby accelerating Italy’s quantum computing ecosystem.

More about D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. D-Wave’s mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum computing today, with applications in optimization, artificial intelligence, and research.

Average Trading Volume: 50,467,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.77B

