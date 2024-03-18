D-Wave Quantum Announces Executive Appointments and Investor Presentation

The latest announcement is out from D-Wave Quantum (QBTS).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. recently announced significant changes in its leadership, appointing Lorenzo Martinelli as the first Chief Revenue Officer and promoting Dr. Trevor Lanting to Chief Development Officer. Alongside these executive updates, the company will be showcasing a new investor presentation at the prestigious 36th annual ROTH conference in California. These developments indicate a strategic move to strengthen the company’s revenue generation and development capabilities, showcasing D-Wave’s growth and commitment to innovation in the quantum computing sector.

Learn more about QBTS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.