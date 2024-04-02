D-Box Tech Appoints New CFO for Growth

D-Box Tech Inc. A (TSE:DBO) has released an update.

D-Box Technologies Inc. has announced Joshua Chandler as their new Chief Financial Officer, set to begin on April 22, 2024. Chandler’s extensive experience, including a history of transformative strategies at various companies, is expected to drive D-BOX’s global expansion and create shareholder value. This strategic appointment aligns with D-BOX’s mission to innovate in immersive and haptic entertainment experiences.

