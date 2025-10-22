CZR Resources Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CZR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CZR) ) has shared an update.

CZR Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by proxy voting online or by submitting a personalized proxy form. The company emphasizes the importance of the meeting notice and provides guidance for shareholders to access meeting documents electronically. This announcement reflects CZR Resources’ commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its shareholders and ensuring their active participation in corporate governance.

More about CZR Resources Ltd

CZR Resources Ltd is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing iron ore and other mineral projects, with a market focus on enhancing its resource base and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 366,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$79.9M

For detailed information about CZR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue