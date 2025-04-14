Cyviz AS Strengthens Position in European Defense Sector with New Order

Cyviz AS ( (DE:8P9) ) has provided an announcement.

Cyviz AS has secured an order from a Central European defense organization to deliver a command and control center and upgrade an existing installation, enhancing its role as a technology provider in high-security environments within the European defense sector. The solution, built to NATO standards, is Tempest-certifiable and supports multi-classification environments, ensuring secure operations. This order underscores Cyviz’s strategic position as a key player in modernizing defense infrastructure across Europe, leveraging its extensive experience in delivering control rooms and visualization solutions globally.

Cyviz AS is a global technology provider specializing in comprehensive conference and control rooms, as well as command and experience centers. Since 1998, Cyviz has been delivering next-generation collaboration rooms to global businesses and governments, focusing on user-friendliness, decision support, security, and quality. The company is listed on Euronext Growth on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

