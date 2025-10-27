CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study: A Potential Breakthrough in mCRC Treatment

CytoDyn ((CYDY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

CytoDyn is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Phase Two Study Evaluating Two Doses of Leronlimab (Pro 140) In Combination With Trifluridine + Tipiracil (TAS-102) + Bevacizumab in Participants With CCR5+, Microsatellite Stable (MSS), Relapsed Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of leronlimab combined with standard treatments in improving response rates in patients with mCRC who have not responded to previous therapies.

The intervention involves two experimental doses of leronlimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR5, combined with Trifluridine + Tipiracil (TAS-102) and Bevacizumab, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes in mCRC patients.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It seeks to determine the impact of leronlimab on overall response and survival rates.

The study began on November 19, 2024, with primary completion expected by September 30, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The study’s progress could influence CytoDyn’s stock performance, as positive outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position, particularly in the competitive oncology sector. Investors should monitor updates closely as they could signal significant advancements in mCRC treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

