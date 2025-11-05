Cynata Therapeutics Secures $1.7 Million R&D Tax Refund to Boost Cell Therapy Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cynata Therapeutics Limited ( (AU:CYP) ) has issued an announcement.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited announced it received a $1.7 million R&D Tax Incentive Refund for the 2024/2025 financial year. This refund will support the advancement of Cynata’s cell therapy product pipeline, enhancing its research and development efforts. The Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive program encourages companies to engage in innovative activities, such as the development of Cynata’s Cymerus™ MSC products, by providing tax offsets. This financial boost is expected to positively impact Cynata’s operations and industry positioning by enabling further investment in its advanced therapeutic offerings.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited is an Australian clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell and regenerative medicine. It focuses on developing therapies using its proprietary Cymerus™ platform, which utilizes induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to produce mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) at a commercial scale. This technology addresses the challenges of conventional MSC production, such as the need for multiple donor tissues and product inconsistency. Cynata has shown positive results in clinical trials for various conditions, including graft versus host disease and diabetic foot ulcers, and is conducting further trials for other indications.

