Cykel AI PLC Announces Share Restructuring and Warrant Issuance

Mustang Energy Plc ( (GB:CYK) ) has shared an update.

Cykel AI PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that all resolutions at its recent General Meeting were passed. The company will restructure its share capital, splitting and consolidating shares, and issue new warrants as part of its strategic financial adjustments. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s financial structure and potentially impact shareholder voting rights, as the new shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

More about Mustang Energy Plc

Average Trading Volume: 6,917,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £9.92M

